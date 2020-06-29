All apartments in Stanley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Stanley

Open Now until 6pm
901 5th St SE · (508) 715-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

901 5th St SE, Stanley, ND 58784

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,049

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stanley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Stanley Apartments, an apartment community located in the charming town of Stanley, North Dakota. Our beautiful apartments come loaded with amenities and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. At Stanley Apartments, you’ll enjoy large walk-in closets, full kitchen package with brand new appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer & dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. Plus, water, sewer, and garbage are all included! Stanley Apartments' convenient location gives you immediate access to US Hwy. 2 and State Hwy. 8. We’re also within minutes of schools, a hospital, a golf course, parks, churches, the library, retail stores, and restaurants. Call us today and make Stanley Apartments the place you call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stanley have any available units?
Stanley has 3 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stanley have?
Some of Stanley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stanley currently offering any rent specials?
Stanley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stanley pet-friendly?
No, Stanley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanley.
Does Stanley offer parking?
Yes, Stanley offers parking.
Does Stanley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stanley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stanley have a pool?
No, Stanley does not have a pool.
Does Stanley have accessible units?
No, Stanley does not have accessible units.
Does Stanley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stanley has units with dishwashers.
Does Stanley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stanley has units with air conditioning.
