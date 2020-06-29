Amenities
Welcome to Stanley Apartments, an apartment community located in the charming town of Stanley, North Dakota. Our beautiful apartments come loaded with amenities and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. At Stanley Apartments, you’ll enjoy large walk-in closets, full kitchen package with brand new appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer & dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. Plus, water, sewer, and garbage are all included! Stanley Apartments' convenient location gives you immediate access to US Hwy. 2 and State Hwy. 8. We’re also within minutes of schools, a hospital, a golf course, parks, churches, the library, retail stores, and restaurants. Call us today and make Stanley Apartments the place you call home!