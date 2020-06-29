Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Stanley Apartments, an apartment community located in the charming town of Stanley, North Dakota. Our beautiful apartments come loaded with amenities and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. At Stanley Apartments, you’ll enjoy large walk-in closets, full kitchen package with brand new appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer & dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. Plus, water, sewer, and garbage are all included! Stanley Apartments' convenient location gives you immediate access to US Hwy. 2 and State Hwy. 8. We’re also within minutes of schools, a hospital, a golf course, parks, churches, the library, retail stores, and restaurants. Call us today and make Stanley Apartments the place you call home!