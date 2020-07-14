Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly dog park

When you choose Dakota Apartment Homes in Stanley, ND, you’ll appreciate your spacious apartment, our convenient amenities, and the warm and friendly community that surrounds you.



Choose from several two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect place to suit your unique lifestyle. Prepare delicious meals in your fully-equipped kitchen with generous counterspace, energy-efficient appliances and roomy cabinets. Your spacious living flows out to your own private balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and beautiful courtyard views. You’ll appreciate the special touches like plush carpeting, central heating and air conditioning, large windows with coverings, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, high-speed internet, and having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home.



You’ll love our great community amenities including plenty of parking, heated common hallways, professional onsite management and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Take advantage of our secure onlin