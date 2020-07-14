All apartments in Stanley
Find more places like Dakota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanley, ND
/
Dakota
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Dakota

101 8th Avenue Southwest #102 · (701) 401-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 8th Avenue Southwest #102, Stanley, ND 58784

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dakota.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
dog park
When you choose Dakota Apartment Homes in Stanley, ND, you’ll appreciate your spacious apartment, our convenient amenities, and the warm and friendly community that surrounds you.

Choose from several two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect place to suit your unique lifestyle. Prepare delicious meals in your fully-equipped kitchen with generous counterspace, energy-efficient appliances and roomy cabinets. Your spacious living flows out to your own private balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and beautiful courtyard views. You’ll appreciate the special touches like plush carpeting, central heating and air conditioning, large windows with coverings, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, high-speed internet, and having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home.

You’ll love our great community amenities including plenty of parking, heated common hallways, professional onsite management and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Take advantage of our secure onlin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota have any available units?
Dakota has 6 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dakota have?
Some of Dakota's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dakota pet-friendly?
Yes, Dakota is pet friendly.
Does Dakota offer parking?
Yes, Dakota offers parking.
Does Dakota have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dakota offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota have a pool?
No, Dakota does not have a pool.
Does Dakota have accessible units?
Yes, Dakota has accessible units.
Does Dakota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota has units with dishwashers.
Does Dakota have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dakota has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Dakota?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanley
901 5th St SE
Stanley, ND 58784
Stanley Square
905 JARAD ST
Stanley, ND 58784
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity