29th Street Townhomes

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan. Walk in through the front door and you can see the long hallway filled with a plethora of storage closets and a cozy bathroom found off to the right hand side. Walking farther down the hall you will see the open living room and kitchen area. The living room is very spacious and has a patio door leading out to an oversized balcony looking over a large backyard. The kitchen is an open concept and features a dishwasher, flat top stove, microwave, garbage disposal and large pantry. The countertops are a gorgeous muti-color and are complimented well by the cherry, hardwood flooring. The master suite has a large walk in closet for maximum wardrobe storage, and a private master bathroom. There is a full size stackable washer and dryer in the unit for convenient washing. This unit also has an attached oversized garage with opener. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care is provided however the tenant is responsible for snow removal on driveway. This is an animal friendly property for any sized animal.



All RJR properties are proudly SMOKE FREE!



Please call to set up an appointment to view this property. Viewings are Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Background checks must be completed before approval. Anyone with a felony, drug charge, theft charge, or violent offenses (under 7 years old) will be denied. NO REGISTERED OFFENDERS! Credit checks will be performed. We do not look at your credit score, we are only looking for unpaid utilities (MDU, AT&T, Midco) and rental judgements. Accepts Section 8.



