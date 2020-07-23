/
morton county
49 Apartments for rent in Morton County, ND📍
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1140 sqft
2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages,
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,800
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment at Centrally Located Lakewood Estates! - Welcome to Lakewood Estates! We are a recently built, pet friendly community located on the water in Mandan's centrally located Lakewood neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Collins Place
100 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Collins Ave. 410 Available 08/06/20 Collins Place Apartments - Downtown Mandan! - Located in the heart of the Mandan. Enjoy secured entry, elevator, washer & dryer in-unit, and off-street parking.
Contact for Availability
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
1 Unit Available
3705 Amity Cir SE
3705 Amity Cir SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Mandan Lakewood Addition. Available September 1 New Landscaping New sprinkler system New Fence Rent is $1700 plus utilities Deposit is $1000. 1 year lease 1800 sq.
1 Unit Available
3724 24th Street SE
3724 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and Custom SWI cabinets! Island offers additional
1 Unit Available
South Bay Townhomes
4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
1 Unit Available
1206 Sunny Rd
1206 Sunny Road Southwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this pet friendly house with attached one-stall garage. All utilities are paid.
1 Unit Available
2104 Marina Rd SE
2104 Marina Road Southeast, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse 3B/3B Available Now - This Waterfront twin home is located on Bridgeview Bay! This home features new carpet throughout, a bright living room and informal dining overlooking the bay.
1 Unit Available
3805 Amity Cir SE
3805 Amity Cir SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Mandan Lakewood Addition. Available September 1 New Landscaping New sprinkler system New Fence Enlarged Garage with Water faucets and also a floor drain Rent is $1750 plus utilities Deposit is $1000. 1 year lease 1800 sq.
1 Unit Available
904 3rd Ave NW
904 3rd Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage. $675/Month Tenant pays electricity. Landlord pays heat and water. Sliding patio door to patio. No smoking, no pets. $500 deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE3825005)
1 Unit Available
603 3rd Ave NE
603 3rd Avenue Northeast, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a great central location in Mandan. This unit is on the second floor.
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
1 Unit Available
205 1/2 8th Ave SW
205 1/2 8th Ave SW, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
This adorable 1 bed 1 bath single family home is completely remodeled and perfect for you. The kitchen features a brand new gas stove for cooking and plenty of beautiful white cabinets for storage.
1 Unit Available
620 Rosie Lane North - 1
620 Rosie Lane Northeast, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
This home features: 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Washer/Dryer Included His & Hers Master bathroom Sinks Upgraded Cabinets & Flooring Fireplace Over sized 2 Stall detached garage Large deck overlooking stream on Missouri River Dock Included Outdoor fire pit
1 Unit Available
29th Street Townhomes
4009 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
Results within 1 mile of Morton County
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.
Results within 5 miles of Morton County
6 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
4 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$560
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
10 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
7 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
8 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,030
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 208 Available 08/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community.
10 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
