burleigh county
49 Apartments for rent in Burleigh County, ND📍
6 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
4 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$560
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
10 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
7 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
8 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,030
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 208 Available 08/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community.
10 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
965 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
4 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Terrace Pointe Apartments! Located in NW Bismarck! - Call IMM for more information at 701-250-7110 Amenities: -Controlled Access -Emergency Maintenance -Air Conditioning -Dishwasher -Heat Paid -In-unit Washer & Dryer -Garage No Pets
3 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
743 sqft
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
1 Unit Available
1908 E Rosser Ave
1908 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
417 sqft
Available 07/26/20 Cute, small, and functional House For Rent - Property Id: 325500 Small and functional house for rent. This tiny home makes a great place to live and has plenty of storage. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 stall detached garage.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
3505 N WASHINGTON ST
3505 North Washington Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH DUPLEX - 3 Bed 1.5 Bath side by side duplex with 1 stall garage. Please call for a showing today 701-220-6747. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. SORRY NO PETS!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5932332)
1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Stand Alone Home - This spacious stand alone home is located in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. Master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, shower separate. Large rooms and plenty of storage space throughout.
1 Unit Available
402 N. 21st Street
402 North 21st Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome - This very spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom features hard surface flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen is combined with dining room, perfect for family or gatherings.
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
2918 Vancouver Ln
2918 Vancouver Lane, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Generous Sized Single Family Home - This generous sized 4 bed/2 bath home is the perfect place to call your own. Spacious bedrooms are featured throughout, with open kitchen concept.
1 Unit Available
2200 East Avenue E
2200 East Avenue East, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute 4 bedroom home with large spacious backyard - Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, and dura ceramic floor.
1 Unit Available
Harvest Meadows
7340 62nd Ave SE
7340 62nd Ave SE, Burleigh County, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
Beautiful Rental Home - Beautiful home on large acreage. Gorgeous views! Horse friendly with options to rent pasture land. Tenant pays all utilities. (RLNE5028014)
1 Unit Available
1011 N 33rd St.
1011 North 33rd Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
1011 N 33rd St. Available 08/01/20 New, wonderful modern, spacious single family home available for rent in family friendly Bismarck neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1024 N 15th St.
1024 North 15th Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 N 15th St. Available 08/01/20 Updated, spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. - This Freshly updated spacious ranch style home has so much to offer. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Burleigh County area include Bismarck State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.