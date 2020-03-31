Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

72 Mulberry Loop NE Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath town home near Air Force Base - FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!

3 bed, 2 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy access to North Broadway. This home includes stainless steel appliances, small yard, deck, and double garage with garage door openers.



All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.



Pictures are of sample twinhome only. Actual unit may be slightly different layout.



Professionally managed by Orange Property Management. Orange offers 24/7 on call management and local maintenance. Online tenant portals make for easy rent payments and maintenance requests.



Call Tim for more information 701-238-6911 or apply online at www.OPM.rent.



(RLNE3801645)