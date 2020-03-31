All apartments in Minot
Find more places like 72 Mulberry Loop NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
72 Mulberry Loop NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

72 Mulberry Loop NE

72 Mulberry Loop · (701) 842-3797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

72 Mulberry Loop, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 72 Mulberry Loop NE · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
72 Mulberry Loop NE Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath town home near Air Force Base - FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!
3 bed, 2 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy access to North Broadway. This home includes stainless steel appliances, small yard, deck, and double garage with garage door openers.

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Pictures are of sample twinhome only. Actual unit may be slightly different layout.

Professionally managed by Orange Property Management. Orange offers 24/7 on call management and local maintenance. Online tenant portals make for easy rent payments and maintenance requests.

Call Tim for more information 701-238-6911 or apply online at www.OPM.rent.

(RLNE3801645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have any available units?
72 Mulberry Loop NE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have?
Some of 72 Mulberry Loop NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Mulberry Loop NE currently offering any rent specials?
72 Mulberry Loop NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Mulberry Loop NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Mulberry Loop NE is pet friendly.
Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE offer parking?
Yes, 72 Mulberry Loop NE does offer parking.
Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Mulberry Loop NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have a pool?
No, 72 Mulberry Loop NE does not have a pool.
Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have accessible units?
No, 72 Mulberry Loop NE does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Mulberry Loop NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Mulberry Loop NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Mulberry Loop NE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 72 Mulberry Loop NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Southdale
1526 16th Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Pines
616 Park Street Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir
Minot, ND 58703

Similar Pages

Minot 1 BedroomsMinot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with BalconyMinot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity