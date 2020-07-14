All apartments in Grand Forks
The Pines Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Pines Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
4157 5th Avenue North · (850) 404-1526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4157 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pines Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Welcome to The Pines Apartment Homes! We have everything you are looking for in our three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment homes. Your well-behaved furry friends are welcome in our pet-friendly community!Finished with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms, The Pines offer a large living space, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in the unit! Each unit comes with a single-stall garage, perfect for those winter months. In the summer months, relax on your own private balcony!Only a few steps away is our Campus Place Commons Leasing Office! Equipped with our friendly on-site leasing staff, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room.The Pines Apartment Homes are conveniently located off 42nd Ave, near the University of North Dakota, Speedway Bar & Grill, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. 2 Assigned Outdoor Spaces; 1 Assigned Garage Stall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pines Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Pines Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does The Pines Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Pines Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pines Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Pines Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pines Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
No, The Pines Apartment Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does The Pines Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Pines Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Pines Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pines Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pines Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, The Pines Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does The Pines Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Pines Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Pines Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pines Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pines Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pines Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
