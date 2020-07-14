Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking

Welcome to The Pines Apartment Homes! We have everything you are looking for in our three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment homes. Your well-behaved furry friends are welcome in our pet-friendly community!Finished with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms, The Pines offer a large living space, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in the unit! Each unit comes with a single-stall garage, perfect for those winter months. In the summer months, relax on your own private balcony!Only a few steps away is our Campus Place Commons Leasing Office! Equipped with our friendly on-site leasing staff, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room.The Pines Apartment Homes are conveniently located off 42nd Ave, near the University of North Dakota, Speedway Bar & Grill, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.