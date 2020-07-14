All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

The Gallery

815 North 39th Street · (701) 401-8034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 N. 39th Street - 207E · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 615 N. 39th Street - 102C · Avail. Aug 1

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 815 N. 39th Street - 206E · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1106 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gallery.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gallery have any available units?
The Gallery has 10 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Gallery have?
Some of The Gallery's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gallery currently offering any rent specials?
The Gallery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gallery pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gallery is pet friendly.
Does The Gallery offer parking?
Yes, The Gallery offers parking.
Does The Gallery have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Gallery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gallery have a pool?
Yes, The Gallery has a pool.
Does The Gallery have accessible units?
No, The Gallery does not have accessible units.
Does The Gallery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gallery has units with dishwashers.
Does The Gallery have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Gallery has units with air conditioning.
