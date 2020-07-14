Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gallery.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.