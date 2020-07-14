All apartments in Grand Forks
Peerless Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Peerless Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
118 1/2 N 3rd St · (701) 401-3310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1/2 Off First Month's Rent with a 12+ Month Lease!
Location

118 1/2 N 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peerless Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome to Peerless Apartment Homes! These spacious apartments offer unique floor plans, a large living space and walk in closets!Peerless Apartment Homes are conveniently located above Joe Black’s Bar and Grill. Enjoy downtown Greater Grand Forks living as this location is near great shopping and some of the best dining and nightlife in the city. Take a walk down The Greenway and stop by Town Square for the local farmer’s market full of homegrown produce, craft vendors, and live music. Stop by local coffee shops to grab your favorite drink before you peruse local clothing stores and art galleries. Catch up with friends at local eateries for cheesy pickles, wood fired pizza, and local craft beer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $770-$800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: On Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peerless Apartments have any available units?
Peerless Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does Peerless Apartments have?
Some of Peerless Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peerless Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Peerless Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off First Month's Rent with a 12+ Month Lease!
Is Peerless Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Peerless Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Peerless Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Peerless Apartments offers parking.
Does Peerless Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Peerless Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Peerless Apartments have a pool?
No, Peerless Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Peerless Apartments have accessible units?
No, Peerless Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Peerless Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peerless Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Peerless Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Peerless Apartments has units with air conditioning.
