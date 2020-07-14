Peerless Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Peerless Apartment Homes! These spacious apartments offer unique floor plans, a large living space and walk in closets!Peerless Apartment Homes are conveniently located above Joe Black’s Bar and Grill. Enjoy downtown Greater Grand Forks living as this location is near great shopping and some of the best dining and nightlife in the city. Take a walk down The Greenway and stop by Town Square for the local farmer’s market full of homegrown produce, craft vendors, and live music. Stop by local coffee shops to grab your favorite drink before you peruse local clothing stores and art galleries. Catch up with friends at local eateries for cheesy pickles, wood fired pizza, and local craft beer!