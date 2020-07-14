All apartments in Grand Forks
Lumber Exchange

800 North 3rd Street · (701) 401-2569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,235

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Nov 12

$1,505

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lumber Exchange.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
new construction
package receiving
smoke-free community
Experience something unique in apartment living at Lumber Exchange. These beautiful loft and flat apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, engineered wood plank flooring, modern lighting and so much more. With the spotlight on comfort and smart design, Lumber Exchange has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Full of amenities, Lumber Exchange aims to provide all you need. Workout? No problem- we’ve got you covered! Step out of your unit and hit our fully equipped fitness center or spin room. In the summer months, grab a lounge chair on our rooftop patio or bring your favorite BBQ food to our ground-level patio complete with grills for your use. In the winter months, invite your friends to cheer on your favorite team in our cozy community room! We love your furry friends, so bring them home with you. Our underground parking is complete with a dog washing station and bike racks!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
rent: $30
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Outdoor Garage Spaces, Underground Parking Spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lumber Exchange have any available units?
Lumber Exchange has 2 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lumber Exchange have?
Some of Lumber Exchange's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lumber Exchange currently offering any rent specials?
Lumber Exchange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lumber Exchange pet-friendly?
Yes, Lumber Exchange is pet friendly.
Does Lumber Exchange offer parking?
Yes, Lumber Exchange offers parking.
Does Lumber Exchange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lumber Exchange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lumber Exchange have a pool?
No, Lumber Exchange does not have a pool.
Does Lumber Exchange have accessible units?
Yes, Lumber Exchange has accessible units.
Does Lumber Exchange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lumber Exchange has units with dishwashers.
Does Lumber Exchange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lumber Exchange has units with air conditioning.
