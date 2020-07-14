Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments game room guest parking key fob access new construction package receiving smoke-free community

Experience something unique in apartment living at Lumber Exchange. These beautiful loft and flat apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, engineered wood plank flooring, modern lighting and so much more. With the spotlight on comfort and smart design, Lumber Exchange has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Full of amenities, Lumber Exchange aims to provide all you need. Workout? No problem- we’ve got you covered! Step out of your unit and hit our fully equipped fitness center or spin room. In the summer months, grab a lounge chair on our rooftop patio or bring your favorite BBQ food to our ground-level patio complete with grills for your use. In the winter months, invite your friends to cheer on your favorite team in our cozy community room! We love your furry friends, so bring them home with you. Our underground parking is complete with a dog washing station and bike racks!