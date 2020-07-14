Campus Place VI Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking package receiving cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Campus Place 6 is the perfect place to call home! Our two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large, comfortable living spaces with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking. You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons office fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room, located only a few steps away! Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Campus Place 6 is conveniently located near the University of North Dakota, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.