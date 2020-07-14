All apartments in Grand Forks
Campus Place VI Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Campus Place VI Apartments

425 North 42nd Street · (701) 401-0889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 27

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Place VI Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Campus Place 6 is the perfect place to call home! Our two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large, comfortable living spaces with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking. You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons office fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room, located only a few steps away! Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Campus Place 6 is conveniently located near the University of North Dakota, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned Outdoor Parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Place VI Apartments have any available units?
Campus Place VI Apartments has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Campus Place VI Apartments have?
Some of Campus Place VI Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Place VI Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Place VI Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Place VI Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Campus Place VI Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Campus Place VI Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Campus Place VI Apartments offers parking.
Does Campus Place VI Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Place VI Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Place VI Apartments have a pool?
No, Campus Place VI Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Campus Place VI Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Campus Place VI Apartments has accessible units.
Does Campus Place VI Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Place VI Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Campus Place VI Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Campus Place VI Apartments has units with air conditioning.
