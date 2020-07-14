Campus Place I Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Welcome to Campus Place 1! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes offer unique floor plan and most offer large roof decks. You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons community!Many units have been upgraded to include maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry! Located in the Campus Place Commons office is our friendly leasing staff, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room. Make sure to keep your eyes out for monthly community events!Campus Place 1 is conveniently located on 42nd Ave near the University of North Dakota, Alerus Center, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, and directly above Red Pepper and the Campus Place Commons office.