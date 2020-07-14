All apartments in Grand Forks
Find more places like Campus Place I Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Forks, ND
/
Campus Place I Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Campus Place I Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
419 North 42nd Street · (701) 401-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Forks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

419 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Place I Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to Campus Place 1! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes offer unique floor plan and most offer large roof decks. You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons community!Many units have been upgraded to include maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry! Located in the Campus Place Commons office is our friendly leasing staff, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room. Make sure to keep your eyes out for monthly community events!Campus Place 1 is conveniently located on 42nd Ave near the University of North Dakota, Alerus Center, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, and directly above Red Pepper and the Campus Place Commons office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned Outdoor Spaces. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Place I Apartments have any available units?
Campus Place I Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does Campus Place I Apartments have?
Some of Campus Place I Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Place I Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Place I Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Place I Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Campus Place I Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Campus Place I Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Campus Place I Apartments offers parking.
Does Campus Place I Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Place I Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Place I Apartments have a pool?
No, Campus Place I Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Campus Place I Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Campus Place I Apartments has accessible units.
Does Campus Place I Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Place I Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Campus Place I Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Campus Place I Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Campus Place I Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashland
2151 36th Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Grandview I
1850 South 34th Street
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Madison
1825 South 29th Street
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Valley Home Duplexes
1002 North 23rd Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive
Grand Forks, ND 58201
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive
Grand Forks, ND 58201
President
210 North 6th Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203

Similar Pages

Grand Forks 1 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 Bedrooms
Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyGrand Forks Apartments with Parking
Grand Forks Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

East Grand Forks, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Dakota
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity