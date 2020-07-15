Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Park.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking Lot, Attached Single Car Garage.
