Bristol Park
Bristol Park

715 N 42nd St · (833) 491-0120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206A · Avail. Aug 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 301C · Avail. Aug 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 301A · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking Lot, Attached Single Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bristol Park have any available units?
Bristol Park has 10 units available starting at $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bristol Park have?
Some of Bristol Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bristol Park pet-friendly?
No, Bristol Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Bristol Park offer parking?
Yes, Bristol Park offers parking.
Does Bristol Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bristol Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol Park have a pool?
No, Bristol Park does not have a pool.
Does Bristol Park have accessible units?
No, Bristol Park does not have accessible units.
Does Bristol Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bristol Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Bristol Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bristol Park has units with air conditioning.
