Large 4 Bedroom Home - One Block From UND! - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house available for rent in June. Are you a fan of mid-century modern design? This home features many of it's original mid-century design elements!



Includes well kept hardwood floors, fireplace, large basement, fenced in backyard, washer/dryer hookups and ample off-street parking.



Call IMM today for a showing at 701-746-9551.



EHO



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2132784)