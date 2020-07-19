916 9th Ave W

Amenities

3+ bedroom, 2+ bath single family home - This absolute stunning single family home is located in quiet neighborhood close to Trinity High School. Rent is $1700 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application. Features include: 2 non-conforming rooms in basement, large open kitchen space, double attached garage, beautiful back yard, central air, gas forced heat, w/d hookups, and is pet friendly (small dogs only w/additional pet deposit and pet rent) 2-pet limit. Call us today to schedule a time to view - Heart River Properties - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals....Affordable Pricing!!!



