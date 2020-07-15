/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
20 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,257
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.
Results within 10 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
15 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
$
30 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Hookers Gap Road
18 Hookers Gap Road, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Charming, single-family, ranch home with laminate flooring throughout, spacious kitchen and living room, walk-in bathtub, large side deck with wheelchair ramp and large back yard! Country setting but close to shopping and interstate! Sorry no
Similar Pages
Woodfin 1 BedroomsWoodfin 2 BedroomsWoodfin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodfin 3 BedroomsWoodfin Accessible Apartments
Woodfin Apartments with BalconiesWoodfin Apartments with GymsWoodfin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodfin Apartments with Parking