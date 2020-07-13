/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 07:41am
30 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2904 Mulberry Lane
2904 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! No carpet in this condo so no allergy issues and pet friendly. Tile floor throughout large living room with fireplace, designer kitchen with built-ins, great appliances & pantry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Briarcliff Drive
3400 Briarcliff Drive, Pitt County, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1112 sqft
Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Dovedale Drive
2205 B Dovedale Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1564 sqft
Spacious home built by Cherry Construction. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with ceramic tile flooring. Granite countertop and bar in kitchen. Whirlpool, separate shower and double vanity in master bath. One car garage for added security and convenience.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1828 Fox Den Way
1828 Fox Den Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
The Oakwood Plan 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms - Engineered Hardwoods in Living Areas - Tile Floors in Bathrooms and Laundry Room. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen with Tile Backsplash - Stainless Steel Appliances Enclosed Patio with White Vinyl Fencing.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
113 Breezewood Drive
113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included).
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Turtle Creek Drive
1105 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1445 sqft
Upstairs corner unit with a great view of woods and located across from the pool.