Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch style home within CITY LIMITS of West Jefferson is available for rent.



Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom is expansive with private master bath. The two additional bedrooms are large in size, with ample closet space.



The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet and counter space. There is a built in breakfast nook to enjoy those early morning cups of coffee! All major appliances are provided including dishwasher.



Outside you will find a large yard space with shade trees and patio area. Easy access to Hwy 221 Business during winter months!



This property has private well and sewer. Central heat and air!



Rent is $1250 per month with a security deposit equal to first months rent required at lease signing.



Not a HUD approved property. Not a pet approved property.



Call Kelly at Carolina Mtn. Properties & Rentals to schedule an appointment to view this property. (336)246-2880



Application Fee $50