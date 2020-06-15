All apartments in Wallace
Find more places like 255 Sloan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wallace, NC
/
255 Sloan Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

255 Sloan Street

255 Sloan Street · (910) 791-9992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

255 Sloan Street, Wallace, NC 28466

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Sloan Street · Avail. Jun 23

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
255 Sloan Street Available 06/23/20 255 Sloan Street Wallace NC 28466 - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in quaint, Wallace, neighborhood. This home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout and new windows. No central air but has two window units one in the master bedroom and the other in the living room. Great size yard! Tenants are responsible for lawn care.
Owner is willing to consider one small pet with a $250.00 refundable pet deposit and $25.00 a month in pet rent.

Application fee is $75.00
Admin fee is $99.00
Security Deposit is $850.00

Property Plus Carolina, LLC

(RLNE5849082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Sloan Street have any available units?
255 Sloan Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 255 Sloan Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 Sloan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Sloan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Sloan Street is pet friendly.
Does 255 Sloan Street offer parking?
No, 255 Sloan Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 Sloan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Sloan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Sloan Street have a pool?
No, 255 Sloan Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 Sloan Street have accessible units?
No, 255 Sloan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Sloan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Sloan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Sloan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Sloan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 255 Sloan Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NC
Hampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCMount Olive, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity