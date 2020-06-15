Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

255 Sloan Street Available 06/23/20 255 Sloan Street Wallace NC 28466 - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in quaint, Wallace, neighborhood. This home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout and new windows. No central air but has two window units one in the master bedroom and the other in the living room. Great size yard! Tenants are responsible for lawn care.

Owner is willing to consider one small pet with a $250.00 refundable pet deposit and $25.00 a month in pet rent.



Application fee is $75.00

Admin fee is $99.00

Security Deposit is $850.00



Property Plus Carolina, LLC



(RLNE5849082)