3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skippers Corner, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4926 Exton Park Loop
4926 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4926 Exton Park Loop - Beautiful upgraded Townhouse offers open floor plan, luxury vinyl downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4505 Blue Clay Road
4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home.
Results within 1 mile of Skippers Corner
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Results within 5 miles of Skippers Corner
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Meridian Village
2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1062 sqft
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
416 N Kerr Ave
416 North Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1378 sqft
3Bd/2BA Brick Ranch Home with Garage and Storage Shed - Beautifully remodeled 3 BD/2BA brick ranch home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carolina Heights
1 Unit Available
1018 N 5th Ave
1018 North 5th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great House / Walk to Brooklyn Arts District - Property Id: 286710 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, great kitchen, hardwoods floors, fenced in yard, parking in driveway, washer/dryer and Central Air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
1 Unit Available
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
445 Albemarle Road
445 Albemarle Road, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
1567 Grey Cliff Run
1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4810 Kings Drive
4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
417 Estate Road
417 Estate Road, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
417 Estate Rd REDUCED APPLICATION FEE! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick town home in desired McClelland Townhomes! This home has carpet in bedrooms and laminate hardwood flooring in living areas. This home has just been painted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
909-J Litchfield Way
909 Litchfield Way, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Bay Blossom Drive
800 Bay Blossom Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Home in Gordon Woods - Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Gordon Woods. Large corner lot with mature landscaping and fenced back yard. Home has vaulted ceilings, 1200 + sq. ft., open plan living room with fireplace,dining area and good sized kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Kenningston Street
1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
712 Indica Court
712 Indica Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
706 Torchwood Blvd
706 Torchwood Boulevard, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
742 Indica Court
742 Indica Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
331 Saint Rosea Road
331 Saint Rosea Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Perfectly located rental in the heart of Wilmington within minutes to Downtown, UNCW, Wrightsville Beach, restaurants and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light.
