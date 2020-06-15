Amenities

4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home. Large living room with hard wood floors, kitchen with eating area, lots of counter and cabinet space and white washed wood paneling, sun room/office, three bedrooms and one full bath with lots of updates, tile floors,modern vanity, whirl pool tub with glass tiles back splash. Energy saver tank less hot water heater. Back patio that over looks the large back yard with vegetable garden area. Large detached one car garage that is wired and has built in work bench, chicken cop with fenced area. Pets ok, washer and dryer hook ups, tenant maintains yard.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co



(RLNE3295289)