Skippers Corner, NC
4505 Blue Clay Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4505 Blue Clay Road

4505 Blue Clay Road · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
Location

4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC 28429

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4505 Blue Clay Road · Avail. Jul 17

$1,320

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home. Large living room with hard wood floors, kitchen with eating area, lots of counter and cabinet space and white washed wood paneling, sun room/office, three bedrooms and one full bath with lots of updates, tile floors,modern vanity, whirl pool tub with glass tiles back splash. Energy saver tank less hot water heater. Back patio that over looks the large back yard with vegetable garden area. Large detached one car garage that is wired and has built in work bench, chicken cop with fenced area. Pets ok, washer and dryer hook ups, tenant maintains yard.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co

(RLNE3295289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Blue Clay Road have any available units?
4505 Blue Clay Road has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4505 Blue Clay Road have?
Some of 4505 Blue Clay Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Blue Clay Road currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Blue Clay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Blue Clay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4505 Blue Clay Road is pet friendly.
Does 4505 Blue Clay Road offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Blue Clay Road does offer parking.
Does 4505 Blue Clay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Blue Clay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Blue Clay Road have a pool?
Yes, 4505 Blue Clay Road has a pool.
Does 4505 Blue Clay Road have accessible units?
No, 4505 Blue Clay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Blue Clay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Blue Clay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Blue Clay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4505 Blue Clay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
