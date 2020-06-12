/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
2 Bedrooms
$946
1050 sqft
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Windsor Estates
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
17 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
903 Aspen Trail
903 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
903 Aspen Trail Available 07/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL CONDO - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath lower level condo. Combined dining and living room. Butler's window into living room from kitchen. Laundry room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
302 Aspen Court
302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1152 sqft
302 Aspen Court Available 06/23/20 Coming Soon to view/lease! NO PETS Close to Wake Forest Campus! 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
704 Aspen Trail
704 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
ASPEN PARK II! Upper End Near WFU! - Walk to WFU campus! Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Live in the trees -- very private! Huge great room with built ins and fireplace. Opens to large deck with outside storage.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
623 Timberline Ridge Ln
623 Timberline Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Great condo close to Wake Forrest University - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Sorry no pets or smoking Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
21 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
17 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Winston-Salem
11 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Atwood Acres
7 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mount Tabor
14 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$869
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Similar Pages
Rural Hall Apartments with BalconyRural Hall Apartments with GymRural Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRural Hall Apartments with Parking