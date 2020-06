Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch is in a quiet South Asheville neighborhood. It has both a living room and a den. The washer and dryer are included. The large back yard has a patio and is fenced in on 3 sides for plenty of outdoor living space. A nice size shed is included for extra storage.