All apartments in Rocky Mount
Find more places like 107 Plymouth Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky Mount, NC
/
107 Plymouth Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

107 Plymouth Rd

107 Plymouth Road · (252) 443-4148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rocky Mount
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Plymouth Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Plymouth Rd · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
107 Plymouth Rd - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in excellent neighborhood, living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher furnished. Large master bedroom with private bath, large walk-in shower, deep lot with large outside storage building. Best way to enter the property is from the rear on Winstead Road.

Schools: Winstead/Englewood, Edward, Rocky Mount High School

Directions: West on Sunset Ave., left on Forest Hill at stoplight, right on Plymouth Rd, house is on the left. (best to enter from Winstead Road).

Contact: Chancey Hill 252-266-1263

(RLNE1958750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Plymouth Rd have any available units?
107 Plymouth Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Plymouth Rd have?
Some of 107 Plymouth Rd's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Plymouth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
107 Plymouth Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Plymouth Rd pet-friendly?
No, 107 Plymouth Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 107 Plymouth Rd offer parking?
No, 107 Plymouth Rd does not offer parking.
Does 107 Plymouth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Plymouth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Plymouth Rd have a pool?
No, 107 Plymouth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 107 Plymouth Rd have accessible units?
No, 107 Plymouth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Plymouth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Plymouth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Plymouth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Plymouth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Plymouth Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
2443 Hurt Dr
Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Similar Pages

Rocky Mount 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreenville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSouth Hill, VARolesville, NCWendell, NCRoanoke Rapids, NC
Winterville, NCSmithfield, NCWashington, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community CollegeSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity