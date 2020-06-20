Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities

107 Plymouth Rd - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in excellent neighborhood, living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher furnished. Large master bedroom with private bath, large walk-in shower, deep lot with large outside storage building. Best way to enter the property is from the rear on Winstead Road.



Schools: Winstead/Englewood, Edward, Rocky Mount High School



Directions: West on Sunset Ave., left on Forest Hill at stoplight, right on Plymouth Rd, house is on the left. (best to enter from Winstead Road).



Contact: Chancey Hill 252-266-1263



