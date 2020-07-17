All apartments in Rockfish
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

197 Sidesaddle Court

197 Sidesaddle Court · (910) 248-3638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC 28376
Rockfish

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 197 Sidesaddle Court · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features. Arched walk ways, large kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and a great open concept layout. Loft upstairs for office, library, play, etc. Trey ceilings and en suite master. At the end of the cul de sac for more privacy, too! Sorry, no cats allowed, but dogs okay.

SHOWINGS: No showings until current tenants vacate; expected July 31, 2020 but this is subject to change. Please go to www.nckeygroup.com and click "Rentals" at the top. Scroll down to the property you wish to view, and click, "View Details". Then, on the right hand side of the screen, click, "Schedule Showing". You can make an appointment time and get a one-time use lockbox code.

Dogs may be allowed with prior management or landlord approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet required. Tenant also will be required to have additional coverage on renter's insurance.

Note: Cleaning and/or repairs may currently be in progress. Please direct any specific questions/concerns/special circumstances to: kimberly@nckeygroup.com Responses to be made during normal business hours 9-5 M-F excluding Federal holidays.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Sidesaddle Court have any available units?
197 Sidesaddle Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 197 Sidesaddle Court currently offering any rent specials?
197 Sidesaddle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Sidesaddle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Sidesaddle Court is pet friendly.
Does 197 Sidesaddle Court offer parking?
No, 197 Sidesaddle Court does not offer parking.
Does 197 Sidesaddle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Sidesaddle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Sidesaddle Court have a pool?
No, 197 Sidesaddle Court does not have a pool.
Does 197 Sidesaddle Court have accessible units?
No, 197 Sidesaddle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Sidesaddle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Sidesaddle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Sidesaddle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Sidesaddle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
