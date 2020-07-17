Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features. Arched walk ways, large kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and a great open concept layout. Loft upstairs for office, library, play, etc. Trey ceilings and en suite master. At the end of the cul de sac for more privacy, too! Sorry, no cats allowed, but dogs okay.



SHOWINGS: No showings until current tenants vacate; expected July 31, 2020 but this is subject to change. Please go to www.nckeygroup.com and click "Rentals" at the top. Scroll down to the property you wish to view, and click, "View Details". Then, on the right hand side of the screen, click, "Schedule Showing". You can make an appointment time and get a one-time use lockbox code.



Dogs may be allowed with prior management or landlord approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet required. Tenant also will be required to have additional coverage on renter's insurance.



Note: Cleaning and/or repairs may currently be in progress. Please direct any specific questions/concerns/special circumstances to: kimberly@nckeygroup.com Responses to be made during normal business hours 9-5 M-F excluding Federal holidays.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906830)