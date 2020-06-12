/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
423 E Donaldson Avenue
423 East Donaldson Avenue, Raeford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 1.
467 Cape Fear Road
467 Cape Fear Road, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1288 sqft
467 Cape Fear Road Available 07/07/20 Dazzling Home In Riverbrooke! - This dazzling 3 bedroom 2 bath home greets you to its open concept layout, revealing the very spacious living room .
258 Feathers Lane
258 Feathers Lane, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
-Available June 20, 2020, and approximately 20 minutes to Fort Bragg, you'll enjoy this spacious home.
902 Bellflower Cir
902 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
902 Bellflower Cir Available 08/29/20 - (RLNE5840375)
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
108 Barrow Ct
108 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
108 Barrow Ct Available 07/24/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
107 Calla Ct
107 Calla Ct, Hoke County, NC
Reserve Your Home today!! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
338 Sunflower Street
338 Sunflower Street, Hoke County, NC
-Interior painting and cleaning in progress. Available 15 June 2020. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a bonus room over its double side entry garage. Large living room and formal dining. Small dogs only, NO HIGH RISK ANIMALS.
534 TOWNSEND Road
534 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
534 TOWNSEND RD-RAEFORD-2100+ SQ/FT.4 BR,2.
512 TOWNSEND Road
512 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
512 TOWNSEND-ROCKFISH-2100+SQ/FT.4 BEDROOMS,2.
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.
106 Mint Julep Court
106 Mint Julep Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Approx. 20 min from Fort Bragg. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with finished bonuse room. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and range.
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.
213 Barrow Ct
213 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
213 Barrow Ct Available 04/10/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
321 Buckeye Drive
321 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath house in Summerfield! This 1250 sq. ft. home features a fenced yard, deck, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace, and eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.
Jack Britt
5040 Yorkchester Drive
5040 Yorkchester Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Fabulous Home for Rent! This ranch style home has an open floor plan with an over-sized living room and eat in kitchen area. Back yard comes fully fenced for privacy and has a large shed with a concrete floor for extra storage.
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
107 Jefferson Drive Available 07/01/20 HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1571 Clan Campbell Drive
1571 Clan Campbell Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Perfect! Size, location, neighborhood. - 1571 Clan Campbell is the right size for most tenants. It features 3 good size bedrooms, one is a surprising master with bathroom. The interior has bee well kept and some upgrades. The outside is excellent.
273 Stockbridge Drive
273 Stockbridge Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
273 Stockbridge Drive Available 07/06/20 Picture perfect in West Gate - This like new property has been meticulously maintained home! Come see this gorgeous floor plan and colors.
188 Independence Drive
188 Independence Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Raeford. Large galley kitchen with eat in dining. Master bathroom includes garden tub and stand alone shower. Large fenced in backyard. Double car garage.
216 Falling Leaf Drive
216 Falling Leaf Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
-Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great country subdivision. Finished bonus room. Large fenced in backyard. Pets are negotiable. No cats. Alarm is tenants responsibility.
234 Snipe Court
234 Snipe Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1778 sqft
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Maples at Westgate. Large open floor plan, great room w/fireplace, kitchen with island and SS appliances, pantry.