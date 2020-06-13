Apartment List
/
NC
/
piney green
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC

Finding an apartment in Piney Green that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1968 W Brandymill Ln
1968 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1968 W Brandymill Ln - This 2 bedroom townhouse located in Hunters Creek's Indian Wells won't last long. Located close to area bases, schools and shopping. Fenced backyard. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4936803)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 Live Oak Ct
125 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
125 Live Oak Ct Available 07/22/20 Adorable Duplex! - Adorable duplex conveniently located right outside the main gate of Camp Lejeune. Wonderful cul-de-sac home site. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and wood burning FP.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Live Oak Ct
110 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
877 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Duplex~110 Live Oak Ct. - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hunters Creek on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
414 Winners Circle N
414 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
Welcome home to this wonderful home with spacious living room with fireplace to snuggle up by on cold nights. The home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths with large closets in each bedroom for lots of storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Brookfield Drive
2606 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings in living room, spacious kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar & lots of cabinets, storage shed, patio , bonus room & large back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2733 Brookfield Drive
2733 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, close to Main gate of Camp Lejeune. Lawn care included in rent. Privacy fenced backyard, 1 small pet negotiable. Lawn care inclueded.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
498 Hemlock Drive
498 Hemlock Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
This beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Aragona Village with a short drive to area schools, shopping, restaurants and bases. This home has a split floor plan with a bonus room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
219 Mesa Lane
219 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$757
882 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune, area shopping and restaurants. Home features a fireplace to snuggle up to on chilly nights. All pets must be approved by homeowner.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Lake Cole Road
1404 Lake Cole Road, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
The front of the home has stairs and a ramp up to the entrance. When you enter there is laminate flooring in the living room with a ceiling fan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
895 W Pueblo Drive
895 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
992 sqft
Two story townhome located convenient to schools and Camp Lejeune. Each bedroom features it's own private bath plus a half bath downstairs. Conveniently located to Camp Lejeune main gate and elementary and middle school.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2439 Saddleridge Drive
2439 Saddle Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1305 sqft
Welcome to Foxcroft! Close to Camp Lejeune, minutes from shopping and schools. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in back yard. Pet restrictions (please call for details). Call for your appointment today!!

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1979 W Brandymill Lane
1979 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
992 sqft
Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Large living room with an electric fireplace and a ceiling fan. Two Bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, guest bath downstairs, separate outside storage room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1506 Tramway Court
1506 Tramway Ct, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$727
941 sqft
Charming two bedroom two bath duplex in Old Hunters Creek. Just outside Camp Lejeune main gate and close to area beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace that is great for use on chilly winter evenings.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$657
941 sqft
Nice two bedroom two bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, area shopping, restaurants and beaches. The living room features a fireplace that you can cozy up in front of during those cold winter months.

1 of 24

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Mesa Lane
213 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
882 sqft
2 Bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open living room area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and electric heated fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpet!). Eat-in style kitchen with all appliances and indoor laundry closet.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
221 Winners Circle S
221 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
261 Easy Street
261 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pinegrove Court
100 Pinegrove Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome! Upgraded kitchen! Electric Fireplace! Pets negotiable!(under 40lbs please)ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Piney Green, NC

Finding an apartment in Piney Green that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Piney Green 1 BedroomsPiney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPiney Green 3 Bedrooms
Piney Green Apartments with BalconyPiney Green Apartments with GaragePiney Green Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiney Green Apartments with Parking
Piney Green Apartments with Washer-DryerPiney Green Dog Friendly ApartmentsPiney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
Murraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College