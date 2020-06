Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom / 1 bath apartments. Completely remodeled. Pets under 35 lbs are permitted. $250.00 Pet deposit plus $25.00 monthly pet fee. Great Location! You will be in walking distance to downtown N Wilkesboro.

1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartments for $950.00 monthly and 3 bedrooms/1.5 bath apartments for $1300.00 monthly are coming soon for lease. Please go to www.keycityvillas.com or call Brittany at 336-984-6100 for appointments.