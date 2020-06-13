Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
5117 LONG POINT ROAD Available 06/15/20 Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4705 Rushing drive
4705 Rushing Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
4705 Rushing drive Available 09/04/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Crosswinds Subdivision - 2100 Square foot home in Crosswinds Subdivisions with a screened in porch and fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
26 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4804-38 South College Road
4804 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7866 Champlain Dr
7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
7866 Champlain Dr Available 07/01/20 Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Seminole Trail
137 Seminole Trail, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BD/2BA Spacious brick ranch home located in Tanglewood. - Spacious Brick Ranch home located in the highly sought after Tanglewood Community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4421 Jaybird Circle, #206 The Gardens
4421 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
THE GARDENS - Immaculate 2nd floor condo, 1050 sq. ft. +, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open plan living / dining / kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, ample closet space.

1 of 40

Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
34 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
17 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Myrtle Grove, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Myrtle Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

