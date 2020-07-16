Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Murraysville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murraysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6911 Springer Road
6911 Springer Road, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
6911 Springer Road Available 08/07/20 6911 Springer Rd. - Quiet subdivision off of Murrayville Road in Quail Woods.
Results within 1 mile of Murraysville

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Station Road
102 Station Road, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
102 Station Road Available 08/14/20 Classic brick ranch home minutes to May Fair shopping and restaurants. - Classic brick ranch home minutes to May Fair shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Murraysville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,256
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
8 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
29 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
3601 Stratford Boulevard
3601 Stratford Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3601 Stratford Boulevard Available 08/17/20 Devon Park community, Classic 50’s brick ranch home. 3 BR, Den, Garage/workshop,fenced yard - Classic 50’s brick ranch home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Porters Neck
8644 Vintage Club Dr
8644 Vintage Club Drive, Porters Neck, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2700 sqft
8644 Vintage Club Dr Available 08/01/20 Porters Neck - PORTERS NECK PLANTATION Prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. Close proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Figure 8 Island Elegant 2 story, 4 bedroom brick home with 2.5 baths.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
913 Downey Branch Lane
913 Downey Branch Lane, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Wilshire townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located 5 minutes to UNCW and downtown. Laminate wood floors throughout, no carpet. Washer/Dryer Included. 1 pet permitted 25 pound weight limit with $300 non-refundable deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
901 Bryan Ave
901 Bryan Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
901 Bryan Ave Available 07/31/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
5308 Wrightsville Avenue
5308 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Central Wilmington minutes to downtown Wrightsville beach UNCW hardwood floors fenced in yard

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
2206 Gibson Avenue
2206 Gibson Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2206 Gibson Avenue Available 05/22/20 Lovely 3BR 2BA home in Carolina Heights - Nice home with wood floors throughout. Large utility room off kitchen with access to rear fenced yard. Washer/Dryer hookups. 3 Bedrooms with 2 baths.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
235 N 26th St
235 North 26th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
235 N 26th St / SUPER CUTE - Super Cute 1942 home! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with great front porch. Located off Market St. Close to the YMCA, MLK and ILM. Home has all hardwood floors and new paint. New fridge with washer and dryer connection.

1 of 16

Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Windemere
326 Spartan Dr.
326 Spartan Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
326 Spartan Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
College Acres
5341 Christian Drive
5341 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5341 Christian Drive Available 08/25/20 5341 Christian Drive Wilmington, NC 28403 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in very popular Carleton Place.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Wrightsville Beach
1307 N Lumina Ave
1307 North Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2861 sqft
1307 N Lumina Ave Available 08/01/20 Wrightsville Beach 4BD/3BA Home .NO STUDENTS OR CO-SIGNERS - Wrightsville Beach 4BD/3BA FURNISHED Home. Enjoy this beautifully decorated home located on Lumina Ave.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
College Acres
46 S. Cardinal Dr.
46 Cardinal Drive South, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1919 sqft
46 S. Cardinal Dr. Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 4BD/2BA home. Available Sept. 1,2020. - Available Sept. 1,2020. Beautifully remodeled 4Bd/2BA brick ranch home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1800 Eastwood Road 212
1800 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
Lions Gate Condominium near Wrightsville Beach - Property Id: 307116 Beautiful property located 1.2 miles from Wrightsville Beach. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, and bathroom fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Murraysville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
19 Units Available
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
243 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Murraysville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murraysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

