3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Murraysville, NC
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Bay Blossom Drive
800 Bay Blossom Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Home in Gordon Woods - Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Gordon Woods. Large corner lot with mature landscaping and fenced back yard. Home has vaulted ceilings, 1200 + sq. ft., open plan living room with fireplace,dining area and good sized kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
706 Torchwood Blvd
706 Torchwood Boulevard, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular
Results within 1 mile of Murraysville
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Meridian Village
2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1062 sqft
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Aquarius Drive
518 Aquarius Drive, Bayshore, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
518 Aquarius Drive Available 06/16/20 Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7475 Thai's Trail
7475 Thais Trail, Ogden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
7475 Thai's Trail Available 07/15/20 3 BR, 1 Garage Brick Patio in Odgen! Close to Mayfair, Wrighstivlle Beach, HWY17, New flooring and Paint! - Lovely 3 bedroom home with New flooring and paint! Wonderful space from open floor plan.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4810 Kings Drive
4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4505 Blue Clay Road
4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Kenningston Street
1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
317 Spartan Rd
317 Spartan Road, Wilmington, NC
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Murraysville
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
1 of 91
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
47 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
34 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
32 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
17 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1594 sqft
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
1 of 105
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
11 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1055 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.