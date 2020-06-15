All apartments in Murraysville
Find more places like 5324 Sun Coast Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murraysville, NC
/
5324 Sun Coast Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

5324 Sun Coast Drive

5324 Sun Coast Drive · (910) 232-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murraysville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC 28411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior. Fully fenced backyard and two car garage a plus!

Property Includes: Community Pool, Irrigation System, & Front Lawn Maintenance

Schools: Murrayville ES, Trask MS, Laney HS

Directions: Market Street towards Porters Neck. Left onto Gordon Road, Left onto White Rd, Right onto Sun Coast Dr. Home is on the Right.

https://stokleyproperties.com/5324suncoastdrive.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have any available units?
5324 Sun Coast Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have?
Some of 5324 Sun Coast Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Sun Coast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Sun Coast Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Sun Coast Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Sun Coast Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murraysville.
Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Sun Coast Drive does offer parking.
Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Sun Coast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5324 Sun Coast Drive has a pool.
Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have accessible units?
No, 5324 Sun Coast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Sun Coast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 Sun Coast Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5324 Sun Coast Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5324 Sun Coast Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Murraysville 3 BedroomsMurraysville Apartments with Balcony
Murraysville Apartments with ParkingMurraysville Apartments with Pool
Murraysville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NCSilver Lake, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity