345 Ray Hill Road

Mountain Views, Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included! Upper level garage cottage situated on a mini-farm in Mills River, NC. This one bedroom/ one bath, open floor plan, property features hickory hardwood floors, mini-gourmet kitchen complete with dishwasher. Well appointed bathroom with walk-in shower. Stack washer/ dryer and two storage closets. Flat screen TV with cable and internet. Downstairs patio for grilling. Two dedicated parking spaces. Included utilities: electric, water, garbage, lawn maintenance, cable, and internet. Convenient to Asheville Airport, Brevard, Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville, SC and the many hiking/ biking trails, waterfalls, restaurants, and shops offered by the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina. NO Pets. Welcome home to this mountain retreat!