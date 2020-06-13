All apartments in Mills River
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

345 Ray Hill Road

345 Ray Hill Road · (828) 551-2447
Location

345 Ray Hill Road, Mills River, NC 28759

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Mountain Views, Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included! Upper level garage cottage situated on a mini-farm in Mills River, NC. This one bedroom/ one bath, open floor plan, property features hickory hardwood floors, mini-gourmet kitchen complete with dishwasher. Well appointed bathroom with walk-in shower. Stack washer/ dryer and two storage closets. Flat screen TV with cable and internet. Downstairs patio for grilling. Two dedicated parking spaces. Included utilities: electric, water, garbage, lawn maintenance, cable, and internet. Convenient to Asheville Airport, Brevard, Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville, SC and the many hiking/ biking trails, waterfalls, restaurants, and shops offered by the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina. NO Pets. Welcome home to this mountain retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

