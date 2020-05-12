64 S Main Street

Amenities

Great Down Town Marion Office Spaces. Two (2) office quad rooms are available. Office Apace #205 has four (4) rooms, Reception, 3 more interconnecting offices, lots of light, carpet, and two entry areas. Office Space #201 has four (4) rooms, Reception & 3 more interconnecting offices, views of Main Street, lots of light, carpet. Both office spaces come out into a comfortable seating in the large common area.

If you do not need a full Quad of offices, ask for the minimum of 2 offices in the 205 office quadrant. It will come with it own entry door, large windows bringing in lots of light, carpet, and spacious offices.