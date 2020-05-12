All apartments in Marion
Find more places like 64 S Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, NC
/
64 S Main Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:07 PM

64 S Main Street

64 South Main Street · (828) 442-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

64 South Main Street, Marion, NC 28752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Great Down Town Marion Office Spaces. Two (2) office quad rooms are available. Office Apace #205 has four (4) rooms, Reception, 3 more interconnecting offices, lots of light, carpet, and two entry areas. Office Space #201 has four (4) rooms, Reception & 3 more interconnecting offices, views of Main Street, lots of light, carpet. Both office spaces come out into a comfortable seating in the large common area.
If you do not need a full Quad of offices, ask for the minimum of 2 offices in the 205 office quadrant. It will come with it own entry door, large windows bringing in lots of light, carpet, and spacious offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 S Main Street have any available units?
64 S Main Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 64 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
64 S Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 64 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion.
Does 64 S Main Street offer parking?
No, 64 S Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 64 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 64 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 64 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 64 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 64 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 S Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 S Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 S Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 64 S Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGastonia, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCBoiling Springs, SCDuncan, SC
Weaverville, NCEtowah, NCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCNewton, NCElizabethton, TNSlater-Marietta, SC
Black Mountain, NCCherryville, NCSwannanoa, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCBoone, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
East Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity