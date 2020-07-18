All apartments in Madison County
249 White Oak Ridge Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

249 White Oak Ridge Drive

249 White Oak Ridge · (919) 818-3233
Location

249 White Oak Ridge, Madison County, NC 28787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy your brand new home with wooded views from your patio. Entertain guests in the large kitchen/over sized island. Master suite features a large walk in closet, plus a linen along with double vanity sinks and a walk in shower in the master bath. White Oak Shopping center (BJs, Best Buy,Target...), is only a few mins away. 10 mins drive to all museums, magnet schools, NC S University and Raleigh downtown. Parks, walking trails, mountain bike trails. 2 mins to Amazon Fulfillment, Hwy 40 and 70 and YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
249 White Oak Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have?
Some of 249 White Oak Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 White Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
249 White Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 White Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 White Oak Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 White Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
