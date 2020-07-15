239 Wayah Woods Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available 08/01/20 Are you looking for a relaxing getaway in the pristine North Carolina mountains? Here is your chance to rent a beautiful home with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and hear the sounds of Wayah Creek!



This property features TWO homes in one (total square footage 1,750). The main level is 2 bedrooms/2 baths, featuring an open living, dining, and kitchen area. There is also a wood-burning fireplace that was completed in 2009. The spacious master suite is 15' x 15' and includes a large bath, a whirlpool tub, a two-sink vanity, and lots of storage. All baths include gorgeous marble flooring.



The lower level is a completely separate apartment/in-law suite (26.4' x 16.1’) and includes its own kitchen, living, dining, gas log fireplace, full bath, and sleeping area in one. Both levels have washers and dryers and screened-in porches. Each porch is 27.9' X 11' with plenty of space to entertain family and friends. This home includes a 2-car garage (28' X 22') and a handicap ramp to the main level.



Best of all, there is an enormous amount of privacy on this 5.27+ acres property. The property comes fully furnished and includes a nice, flat area a short walk from the home, that could be a play space for kids or a garden. A 6K generator and 2 propane tanks are included with the rental.



For the surrounding community of Franklin, the nearby schools include Cartoogechaye Elementary, Trimont Christian Academy, and Union Academy. The natural disaster risk for this area includes very low earthquake risk, low tornado risk, and minimal flood risk.



Don’t miss this opportunity to experience tranquility and live the mountain life. Rental is available August 1st, 2020; $2,100 monthly. 12-month lease minimum.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/franklin-nc?lid=13382488



(RLNE5821247)