818 Harper Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

An outstanding NC architect, well known for restoration and renovation, bought one of downtown Lenoir's older buildings, gutted the inside and rebuilt the inside. There is a street level floor ready for commercial use with significant storage in the basement. New hardwood flooring and new windows await and give opportunity for a visionary tenant to realize so many possibilities. Retail is ideal for this location and is waiting for you. On the second floor is a residential apartment available for lease as well.

For additional information, contact Jim Sponenberg: 828 302 7820; spony1943@yahoo.com.