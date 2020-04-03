All apartments in Lenoir
818 Harper Avenue NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:34 PM

818 Harper Avenue NW

818 Harper Avenue Northwest · (828) 302-7820
Location

818 Harper Avenue Northwest, Lenoir, NC 28645

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
An outstanding NC architect, well known for restoration and renovation, bought one of downtown Lenoir's older buildings, gutted the inside and rebuilt the inside. There is a street level floor ready for commercial use with significant storage in the basement. New hardwood flooring and new windows await and give opportunity for a visionary tenant to realize so many possibilities. Retail is ideal for this location and is waiting for you. On the second floor is a residential apartment available for lease as well.
For additional information, contact Jim Sponenberg: 828 302 7820; spony1943@yahoo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Harper Avenue NW have any available units?
818 Harper Avenue NW has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 818 Harper Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
818 Harper Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Harper Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 818 Harper Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenoir.
Does 818 Harper Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 818 Harper Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 818 Harper Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Harper Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Harper Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 818 Harper Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 818 Harper Avenue NW have accessible units?
Yes, 818 Harper Avenue NW has accessible units.
Does 818 Harper Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Harper Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Harper Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Harper Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
