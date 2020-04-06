All apartments in Laurinburg
11680 Purcell Road

11680 Purcell Road · (910) 276-1021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11680 Purcell Road · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
11680 Purcell Road Available 05/04/20 11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.

CURRENT OCCUPIED - Unavailable for viewing. TRESPASSERS NOT PERMITTED.

3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, single attached carport with storage room and detached storage room. Available early May. NO PETS & NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES. Application fee is $30 per applicant - any occupant 18 years of age and older must complete their own application. Application must include copy of valid State issued ID and proof of income (i.e. pay stubs for most recent 4-week pay period). Lease term is one year.

Rental is currently occupied. Interested persons may drive by rental property for a street view but may not drive or walk onto the property or in any way disturb current tenants - Trespassing will not be permitted. Once rental has been vacated, interested persons may come by our office between 9:00 and 4:00 Monday through Friday. We'll make a copy of your valid state issued ID* and give you the key. Timely return of the key is expected.

*A copy of interested persons' IDs is securely retain in our records.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2631725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 Purcell Road have any available units?
11680 Purcell Road has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11680 Purcell Road have?
Some of 11680 Purcell Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 Purcell Road currently offering any rent specials?
11680 Purcell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 Purcell Road pet-friendly?
No, 11680 Purcell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurinburg.
Does 11680 Purcell Road offer parking?
Yes, 11680 Purcell Road does offer parking.
Does 11680 Purcell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 Purcell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 Purcell Road have a pool?
No, 11680 Purcell Road does not have a pool.
Does 11680 Purcell Road have accessible units?
No, 11680 Purcell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 Purcell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11680 Purcell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11680 Purcell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11680 Purcell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
