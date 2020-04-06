Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

11680 Purcell Road Available 05/04/20 11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.



CURRENT OCCUPIED - Unavailable for viewing. TRESPASSERS NOT PERMITTED.



3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, single attached carport with storage room and detached storage room. Available early May. NO PETS & NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES. Application fee is $30 per applicant - any occupant 18 years of age and older must complete their own application. Application must include copy of valid State issued ID and proof of income (i.e. pay stubs for most recent 4-week pay period). Lease term is one year.



Rental is currently occupied. Interested persons may drive by rental property for a street view but may not drive or walk onto the property or in any way disturb current tenants - Trespassing will not be permitted. Once rental has been vacated, interested persons may come by our office between 9:00 and 4:00 Monday through Friday. We'll make a copy of your valid state issued ID* and give you the key. Timely return of the key is expected.



*A copy of interested persons' IDs is securely retain in our records.



No Pets Allowed



