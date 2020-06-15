All apartments in Kings Grant
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4810 Kings Drive

4810 Kings Drive · (910) 202-3673
Location

4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC 28405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4810 Kings Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40. Decent sized bedrooms, with private half bath in master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with side entry to garage. New floors, new paint, and other updates.

Application Fees Apply

Small Dogs Negotiable

NO smoking

Elem. School:College Park
Middle School:Trask Middle
High School:Laney High

Office Hours / Showings:
M - F 9am -5pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5562560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Kings Drive have any available units?
4810 Kings Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4810 Kings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Kings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Kings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Kings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Kings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Kings Drive does offer parking.
Does 4810 Kings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Kings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Kings Drive have a pool?
No, 4810 Kings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Kings Drive have accessible units?
No, 4810 Kings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Kings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Kings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Kings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 Kings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
