4810 Kings Drive

3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40. Decent sized bedrooms, with private half bath in master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with side entry to garage. New floors, new paint, and other updates.



Application Fees Apply



Small Dogs Negotiable



NO smoking



Elem. School:College Park

Middle School:Trask Middle

High School:Laney High



Office Hours / Showings:

M - F 9am -5pm



No Cats Allowed



