1623 Rossmore Road

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Single wide mobile home 2 bedrooms, two full bath home. This home is in great shape with vinyl plank floors in main living space. updated kitchen cabinets with appliances and counter tops. This home is perfect for a peaceful nice home to enjoy. No pets, washer and dryer included.(Must be well qualified ,Good credit and have good rental history of two years or more, prefer one person)

Rental Applications are found on our website only: www.dianneperryco.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.