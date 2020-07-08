All apartments in Kings Grant
Find more places like 1623 Rossmore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Grant, NC
/
1623 Rossmore Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

1623 Rossmore Road

1623 Rossmore Road · (910) 672-6910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kings Grant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1623 Rossmore Road, Kings Grant, NC 28405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single wide mobile home 2 bedrooms, two full bath home. This home is in great shape with vinyl plank floors in main living space. updated kitchen cabinets with appliances and counter tops. This home is perfect for a peaceful nice home to enjoy. No pets, washer and dryer included.(Must be well qualified ,Good credit and have good rental history of two years or more, prefer one person)
Rental Applications are found on our website only: www.dianneperryco.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Rossmore Road have any available units?
1623 Rossmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Grant, NC.
Is 1623 Rossmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Rossmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Rossmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Rossmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Grant.
Does 1623 Rossmore Road offer parking?
No, 1623 Rossmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Rossmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Rossmore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Rossmore Road have a pool?
No, 1623 Rossmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Rossmore Road have accessible units?
No, 1623 Rossmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Rossmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Rossmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Rossmore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Rossmore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1623 Rossmore Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Grant Apartments with BalconiesKings Grant Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kings Grant Dog Friendly Apartments
Kings Grant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity