Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South View
3 Units Available
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$842
1119 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South View
15 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,082
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South View
1 Unit Available
3520 Castlefield Ln
3520 Castlefield Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2900 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) 3520 Castlefield (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) Wonderful family home conveniently located behind the Millstone Theater Mall Area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
5212 Perry Oliver
5212 Perry Oliver Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1155 sqft
5212 Perry Oliver ~ Hope Mills ~ - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located Near Gray's Creek. This home Features Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen With Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room Area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
South View
1 Unit Available
4322 Dominique Street
4322 Dominque Street, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1628 sqft
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2811 Rosemeade Drive
2811 Rosemeade Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath home. Open floor plan with Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Beautiful palladium window. Separate laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South View
1 Unit Available
3541 RITTENOUR Court
3541 Rittenhour Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3541 RITTENOUR-CAMELOT-1500+SQFT-3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, CRAWL SPACE, BRICK AND SIDING, MASONARY FIREPLACE, FENCHED YARD, REAR FENCING, OUTSIDE STORAGE, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, AIR CONDITIONED, CARPET, CEILING FANS, KITCHEN ISLAND, W/D

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South View
1 Unit Available
5204 Ahoskie Drive
5204 Ahoskie Drive, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
Located in Fairway Forest this home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious eat in kitchen, updated carpet through out home, great room with fire place, cozy back porch, and large fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
3209 Byrd Circle
3209 Byrd Circle, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1150 sqft
3209 Byrd Circle (No Pets) - Quaint 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathrooms to include flooring, faucets, lighting, appliances, hardware, new commodes, new vanities and accessory bars. Spacious fenced-in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
719 CAMWHEEL Drive
719 Camwheel Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
719 CAMWHEEL DRIVE- RENT 1345.00. S.D. 1345.00 MUST SEE- AVAILABLE NOW-BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GALLBERRY FARMS-2000-2200 SQ.FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South View
1 Unit Available
5486 Bush Court
5486 Bush Court, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
5486 Bush Ct. is located in the Raintree subdivision. Cozy home with country feel but close to everything.Home is located in a cul-de-sac and offers 1400 sq. ft. of living space, single car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
3031 Walesby Dr.
3031 Walesby Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
3031 Walesby (Small Pets) - 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home. Single garage. Only small pets will be considered. 2 pet max and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Seventy-First
7 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
Westover
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1379 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westover
10 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Seventy-First
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$772
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Douglas Byrd
27 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hope Mills, NC

Finding an apartment in Hope Mills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

