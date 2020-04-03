19 OWL PINE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Our rates - 4-1 to 8-31 Weekend (3-night minimum) $600 Week $1200 Month $3600

9-1 to 12-31Weekend (3-night minimum) $900 Week $1800 Month$5500

Lovely 4 bedroom mountain home located less than 2 miles from downtown Highlands, NC. The master suite, with a king-size bed and master bath, is on the main floor and has direct access to the wrap-around deck. Three bedrooms and one bath are on the second floor, two bedrooms with queen size beds and one with twin /King beds. There is also a sun/playroom upstairs suited for quiet reflection with its large windows and oversized recliner or a child's retreat with the flat-screen TV just perfect for games. Just off of the twin bedroom is a private balcony. Downstairs, the large open living/dining room offers a panoramic view with its many windows. The living room has a large flat-screen TV - and an inviting fireplace. The dining area seats 8 comfortably and the kitchen is fully equipped. There is also a detached patio area with charcoal grill and fire pit. The basement is equipped with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Whether you want to just sit back and relax in one of the rocking chairs on the covered deck, bask in the sun on the open deck or hike to nearby waterfalls this is the place for you. The Highlands area offers upscale shopping and fine dining as well as outdoor adventure for all. Golfing, fishing, whitewater rafting - whatever suits your fancy, Highlands has to offer and is the perfect place to stay for a vacation to remember.