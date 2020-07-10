/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Hampstead, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1280 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Results within 10 miles of Hampstead
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,193
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,272
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
College Acres
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4509 Dullage Drive
4509 Dullage Drive, Kings Grant, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
4509 Dullage Drive - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family brick ranch in Kings Grant. Home has laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen is upgraded. Has nice size yard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northchase
3316 Belmont Circle
3316 Belmont Circle, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed / 3 Full Bath Cottage Style Townhouse - This charming townhouse makes great use of space. The open concept layout features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms in the swim and tennis community of Williamsburg Place.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
435 Belvedere Drive
435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Acres
5341 Christian Drive
5341 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5341 Christian Drive Available 08/25/20 5341 Christian Drive Wilmington, NC 28403 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in very popular Carleton Place.