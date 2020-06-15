All apartments in Cove Creek
3302 Old US Hwy 421
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3302 Old US Hwy 421

3302 Old US 421 · (828) 773-3651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3302 Old US 421, Cove Creek, NC 28692

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 Old US Hwy 421 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Copper Canyon - Rustic-Luxe, Modern Chic, Upscale and Inviting - Right Along Cove Creek in Vilas - Available Now! Furnished or Unfurnished.

Located along the charming and winding Cove Creek, the stunning Copper Canyon offers a modern rustic-luxe experience bar none. Fully remodeled, Copper Canyon features an updated rustic exterior, while the interior showcases upscale, chic elements. The welcoming interior is comfortable and stylish, from the apron-front copper sink to the subtle Aztec elements throughout. The design was created with natural and organic elements in mind and the interior has a bright and airy feel due to the light color palette throughout. Adding to the textural interest, you will find numerous mediums throughout Copper Canyon including linen, wood, wool, leather, burlap, suede, animal hides, and leather that most certainly add to the warmth of the home.

Return from all of your adventures to cozy up on the ample seating arrangement while taking in the crackling sound of the gas log fireplace. Unwind while streaming the latest Netflix movie or grab a board game just to unplug. Enjoy the unfiltered, pastoral views from the wraparound deck while grilling out and enjoying a glass of vino. You do not have to listen hard to hear the rippling sounds of Cove Creek.

Copper Canyon comfortably sleeps six, with a king bed in the loft area, a king bed on the main level, and a king bed on the lower level. Sink into the sumptuous bedding after a long day on the slopes, or a full day of hiking among the many trails the Blue Ridge Mountains have to offer. The main level bathroom offers a gorgeous weathered tile look with glassed-in shower. Both bathrooms offer natural, Bamboo towels. Make your way to the lower level where you will find a spacious suite area with extra seating and a full bathroom. Walk outside the lower porch area to breathe in the fresh, mountain air while enjoying that morning cup of coffee while waiting for everyone to rustle out of bed.

Whether the plan is ambiance, romanticism, or sophistication Copper Canyon is well suited as a quality and relaxing getaway with your significant other or a long weekend gathering of friends.

Of note, Copper Canyon offers a healthy and environmentally friendly staying experience by using only natural and organic cleaners throughout. Bedding and linens are changed out seasonally. Non-pet friendly. Flexible lease term of 6-12 months. This is a non-student rental and is not subject to pre-leasing. Copper Canyon is currently available for rental.

To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.

In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.

We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have any available units?
3302 Old US Hwy 421 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have?
Some of 3302 Old US Hwy 421's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Old US Hwy 421 currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Old US Hwy 421 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Old US Hwy 421 pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cove Creek.
Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 offer parking?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 does not offer parking.
Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have a pool?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have accessible units?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Old US Hwy 421 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Old US Hwy 421 does not have units with air conditioning.
