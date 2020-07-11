/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Cedar Point, NC with pool
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Point
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Point
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
51 Pirates Cove Drive
51 Pirates Cove Drive, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Townhouse with all appliances including washer and dryer. Living room, dining area, large kitchen, downstairs with half bath. 2 bedrooms both with private bath upstairs.Community pool and clubhouse. Close to schools, shopping and beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9201 Coast Guard Road
9201 Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in popular Pebble Beach on Emerald Isle. Oceanfront, gated condominium complex. This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Second floor condo overlooks Quad outdoor/indoor pool. Just off Coast Guard Road & close to B.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
201 Snap Dragon Court
201 Snapdragon Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This luxurious home is too good to pass up. Featuring bamboo flooring throughout along with a very spacious split open floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and the master bath has a walk in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Point
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
613 Raspberry Court
613 Raspberry Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Welome home to 613 Raspberry. This 4Br, 2Ba home sits at the end of a cul de sac in idyllic Hubert, and it has so much to offer from the covered porch in the front all the way to the huge deck in the back.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
162 Kelly Cir
162 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
- Nice 3 BR, 2.5 BA end unit townhome in gated community with community pool! Property has one car garage, stainless steel appliances and washer-dryer connect and first floor bedroom. Close to back gate of Camp Lejeune and schools.