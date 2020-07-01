Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

19 Apartments for rent in Brices Creek, NC with garage

Brices Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Brices Creek

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
Last updated July 1 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
17 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Taberna
107 Nyon Rd
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2450 sqft
107 Nyon Rd Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom Rental with Saltwater Pool in Taberna - Spacious 4 bedroom (FROG used as 4th Bedroom) 3 bath home in Taberna with saltwater pool open May to October with fenced in back yard.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
James City
100 Joshua Norman
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
100 Joshua Norman Available 08/07/20 New Bern Home in Creekside Village - Available 8/7/2020 Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Bern
320 Skysail Blvd
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Fully Furnished Unit Downtown - Beautifully furnished One Bedroom One Bath Unit located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
308 Fairmount Way
308 Fairmount Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained home in Flamingo Oaks neighborhood of Derby Park close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
River Bend
102 Ashley Place
102 Ashley Place, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Recently renovated townhome in sought after River Bend close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
River Bend
213 Shoreline Drive
213 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2634 sqft
213 Shoreline Dr - completely remodeled - This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, Carolina room, and office.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Harbour
1738 Caracara Dr.
1738 Caracara Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of Fairfield Harbor - Available 7/1/2020 If you are looking for a quiet community, this home may be just what you are searching for. Close to down down New Bern, shopping, local beaches and restaurants.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Harbour
6307 Gondolier Dr.
6307 Gondolier Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1442 sqft
6307 Gondolier Dr. Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA Unfurnished Home on Wooded Lot - This completely redone 3BR/2BA unfurnished home is on a wooded lot in Fairfield Harbour.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
105 Arrowhead Trail
105 Arrowhead Trl, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1300 sqft
105 Arrowhead Trail Available 09/07/20 Single Family Home in New Bern - Available 9/7/2020 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with attached single car garage. Living room has a cozy gas log fireplace and cooling ceiling fans in the home.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
115 Palisades Way
115 Palisades Way, Craven County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
3161 sqft
Gorgeous home in Lynwood Highlands ready for move in July 15, 2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Harbour
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Harbour
1218 Mona Passage Court
1218 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2707 sqft
Gracious brick one-level home on cul-de-sac in beautiful gated Fairfield Harbour community. Home backs to open space owned by POA and sits son 1.5 lots for added privacy. Three good sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brices Creek, NC

Brices Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

