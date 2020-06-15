All apartments in Boone
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A

521 Meadowview Drive · (828) 262-4646
Location

521 Meadowview Drive, Boone, NC 28607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2/2 College Place Condo on the AppalCart Route - 305 College Place Condo, available now! Minutes from ASU and next to the mall and Wal-Mart! On an AppalCART route. Cute two bedroom and two bathroom unit, top floor condo with private deck. Each bedroom has excellent closet space and a private bathroom in the bedroom. Living room and dining room combination. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry, no animals allowed.

To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.

In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.

We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5329764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A have any available units?
521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A currently offering any rent specials?
521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A pet-friendly?
No, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boone.
Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A offer parking?
No, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A does not offer parking.
Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A have a pool?
No, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A does not have a pool.
Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A have accessible units?
No, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A does not have units with air conditioning.
