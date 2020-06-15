521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2/2 College Place Condo on the AppalCart Route - 305 College Place Condo, available now! Minutes from ASU and next to the mall and Wal-Mart! On an AppalCART route. Cute two bedroom and two bathroom unit, top floor condo with private deck. Each bedroom has excellent closet space and a private bathroom in the bedroom. Living room and dining room combination. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry, no animals allowed.



To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.



In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.



We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5329764)