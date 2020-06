Amenities

225 Cherrybrook Lane - Two bedroom, one bath duplex available now for a lease takeover through July of 2021. Located less than half a mile from Appalachian and downtown Boone. Recently updated unit has two bedrooms with a full bathroom connecting the two. Spacious living room and kitchen with updated appliances. W/D included. Unit is unfurnished.



Unit available is the right side of the duplex with a two separate entrances and plenty of parking.



Rental rate includes water/sewer and heat. These utilities have a cap of $25 and $150 per month.



This is not a student friendly rental. Pets are not considered.



Rental applications can be submitted online. Showings are available now. Please call our office if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5069029)