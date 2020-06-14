/
1 bedroom apartments
38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avery Creek, NC
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
17 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Results within 1 mile of Avery Creek
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,027
866 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
874 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Results within 5 miles of Avery Creek
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
140 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
49 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
848 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
1 of 74
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
52 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
849 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Results within 10 miles of Avery Creek
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
807 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Beverly Hills
19 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Malvern Hills
34 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
East End - Valley Street
19 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
East End - Valley Street
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
1 of 70
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Asheville
3 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
724 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
1 of 13
Last updated June 9 at 09:17pm
Downtown Asheville
6 Units Available
The Patton
248 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
461 sqft
There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush.
