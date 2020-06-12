Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1224 Eaton Street
1224 Eaton Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
FOUR PLEX - JUST REDUCED! Close to work, close to play, close to perfect! This main level apartment features an expansive kitchen area with plenty of storage, open floor plan, newer flooring and sizable bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2015 Strand #A
2015 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2350 sqft
2015 Strand #A Available 08/01/20 Brand New Build - Immaculate 4-5 bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
1101 S 3rd W #203
1101 South 3rd Street West, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
1101 S 3rd W #203 Available 07/07/20 High End Mid-Town Condo - High End Mid-Town Condo close to The Good Food Store! This is a one bedroom one bathroom condo with a garage and one extra parking space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moose Can Gully
1 Unit Available
103 Grandview Way
103 Grandview Way, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
103 Grandview Way Available 07/18/20 Great Four Bedroom Home! - This beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in the South Hills.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4039 Yorkshire Place
4039 Yorkshire Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1655 sqft
4039 Yorkshire Place Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View! - Pleasant View Home near the Park 4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Creek
1 Unit Available
2801 Highcliff Ct #6
2801 Highcliff Court, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
928 sqft
2801 Highcliff Ct #6 Available 06/22/20 Pet Friendly! Two Bedroom Grant Creek Condo - Hiking, Shopping and Easy Access to the U! - This home features two levels of living with both bedrooms on the upper level as well as the full bathroom and laundry

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A
1850 South 5th Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5 Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
418 S. 2nd St. W.
418 South 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
MISSOULA - Two four-plexes in a park like setting featuring 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom units.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2780 Flynn Ln
2780 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
# AVAILABLE on August 1st (negotiable), start accepting application NOW. No smoking. Sorry, firm on no pets policy. Pleasant View House for Rent located in the Hellgate Elementary School District. 4 Bedroom (BED, BR), 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1010 W Pine St - 102
1010 West Pine Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
Impressive Verde Condos - This unit is move in ready. Keys can be checked out to view this property. Two bedroom condo with private patio area, large living room and kitchen windows.
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10011 Gateway Lane #21
10011 Gateway Dr, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bitterroot Gateway - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Rent: 1495.00 Utility: 35.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1495.
Results within 10 miles of Missoula

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
6134 Lay About Lane
6134 Lay About Ln, Missoula County, MT
1 Bedroom
$875
484 sqft
APARTMENT - Escape to BRAND NEW, modern, resort -style living at Lolo Peak Village. Highly amenitized, luxury 1 & 2 bd apt. homes with outdoor recreation right around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Missoula, MT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Missoula renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

